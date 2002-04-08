NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. ( INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies that utilize its DeltEx platform, today announced the presentations it will be making at investor and scientific conferences in September 2022.



Citi’s Annual BioPharma Conference (Boston), September 7 – 8

William Ho, CEO, will participate on the Cell Therapy Panel

September 7, 3:30 p.m. EDT

Panel link will be available on IN8bio’s web site

H.C. Wainwright (New York), September 12 – 15

William Ho, CEO, will participate in a Fireside Chat

September 14, 11:00 a.m. EDT

Fireside chat link will be available on IN8bio’s web site

BioProcess International Conference and Exhibition (Boston), September 27 – 30

Kate Rochlin, Ph.D., COO, will present “Scale Up Enabling Technologies to Improve Scale Up Success for Allogeneic Cell Therapies”

September 28, 1:30 p.m. EDT

CRI-ENCI-AACR (CICON22) Sixth International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference (New York), September 28 – October 1

Lawrence Lamb, Ph.D., CSO, will present “Addition of PARP Inhibitor to Temozolomide Increases ULBP-1/MULT-1 and Increases Gamma Delta T-Cell-mediated Cytotoxicity”

September 30, 1:15 p.m. EDT

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell product candidates for solid and liquid tumors. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. IN8bio’s DeltEx platform employs allogeneic, autologous, iPSC and genetically modified approaches to develop cell therapies, designed to effectively identify and eradicate tumor cells.

IN8bio is currently conducting two investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead gamma-delta T cell product candidates: INB-200 for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma and INB-100 for the treatment of patients with leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. IN8bio also has a broad portfolio of preclinical programs focused on addressing other solid tumor types. For more information about IN8bio and its programs, please visit www.IN8bio.com .

Company Contact:

IN8bio, Inc.

Patrick McCall

+ 1 646.600.6GDT (6438)

[email protected]

Investors:

Solebury Trout

David Buck

+ 1 646.378.2927

[email protected]