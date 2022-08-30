Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Airbnb to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference

4 minutes ago
PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Brian Chesky, will speak at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference on Tuesday, September 13, beginning at 10:45am PT / 1:45pm ET. A live webcast of the session will be available to the public at https://cc.webcasts.com/gold006/091222a_js/?entity=101_REJ8KST. A replay will be made available for 90 days following the event on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

About Airbnb

Airbnb was born in 2007 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to over 4 million Hosts who have welcomed more than 1 billion guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe. Every day, Hosts offer unique stays and experiences that make it possible for guests to connect with communities in a more authentic way.

SOURCE Airbnb

