At the same time, we understand that some investors may prefer a less aggressive risk/return profile than what is often found in this segment of the market, especially given the current uncertain environment.

Our Small Cap team believes its time-tested approach to small and microcap stocks also can be applied to midcap businesses, allowing the team to construct “smid cap” portfolios that offer the potential for attractive returns with less volatility than those consisting only of smaller names. For more information, we spoke to our Small Cap team responsible for First Eagle’s new Smid Cap strategy: Portfolio Manager Bill Hench , Associate Portfolio Managers Suzanne Franks and Rob Kosowsky , Senior Research Analyst Adam Mielnik , Research Analyst Connor Sheehy and Trader/Analyst Mark Salamone.

Q: Why have you introduced a smid cap strategy?

Small and microcap stocks historically have been a particularly volatile and inefficiently priced segment of the US equity market, and this elevated volatility has helped drive outperformance relative to large caps over the past several decades.1 Because of their relative illiquidity, however, smaller cap stocks have tended to be subject to dramatic price swings during periods of heightened volatility, as has been evident in 2022. Whipsawed by geopolitical conflict, persistently high inflation, a hawkish Federal Reserve, and, more recently, burgeoning recession fears, the Russell 2000 Index has fallen 15.4% year to date compared to a 12.6% decline in the S&P 500 Index.2 Similarly, the CBOE Russell 2000 Volatility Index’s average reading for the seven month period stood at about 32, while the S&P 500-based CBOE Volatility Index “VIX” was closer to 26.3

While we believe such price volatility can create compelling opportunities for disciplined active managers, we also understand that some investors might prefer a different risk profile in the current uncertain environment. In our US Small Cap strategy, we seek to mitigate risk primarily through stock selection and broad diversification. However, another way we attempt to manage portfolio risk is through broadening the opportunity set to include less-volatile midcap stocks alongside small and microcap names; that is to say, through a smid cap approach. Looking at index-level performance over the last 20 years, smid cap stocks (as represented by the Russell 2500 Index) delivered higher returns than the small cap index with less risk, as shown in Exhibit 1.4 We take a more expansive view of the opportunity set than the Russell 2500, and our smid cap universe includes about 4,000 stocks—500 midcap names in addition to the 3,500 or so small and microcap stocks we already cover as part of our US Small Cap strategy. With the flexibility to direct capital to what we view as the best opportunities across a very broad investment set, our new US Smid Cap strategy seeks to improve upon the already attractive risk/return tradeoff evident in the traditional smid cap space.