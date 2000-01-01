While volatility in the small cap market historically has presented attractive opportunities for disciplined active managers, some investors may seek strategies with a less aggressive risk/return profile.
The “smid cap” universe offers the potential for attractive returns with lower volatility given the stabilizing impact of more-liquid midcap stocks alongside smaller names.
We believe that businesses with competitive advantages—regardless of size—ultimately should trade at a premium to their lowerquality competitors, and we seek to take advantage of opportunities to acquire such companies when they trade at a discount to their normalized valuation.
- With the flexibility to direct capital to what we view as the best opportunities across a very broad investment set, First Eagle’s new US Smid Cap strategy seeks to improve upon the already attractive risk/return tradeoff evident in the smid cap space.
While small cap stocks represent a particularly volatile and inefficiently priced segment of the capital markets, First Eagle believes these same dynamics can create opportunities for disciplined active investment managers in search of undervalued businesses.
At the same time, we understand that some investors may prefer a less aggressive risk/return profile than what is often found in this segment of the market, especially given the current uncertain environment.
Our Small Cap team believes its time-tested approach to small and microcap stocks also can be applied to midcap businesses, allowing the team to construct “smid cap” portfolios that offer the potential for attractive returns with less volatility than those consisting only of smaller names. For more information, we spoke to our Small Cap team responsible for First Eagle’s new Smid Cap strategy: Portfolio Manager Bill Hench, Associate Portfolio Managers Suzanne Franks and Rob Kosowsky, Senior Research Analyst Adam Mielnik, Research Analyst Connor Sheehy and Trader/Analyst Mark Salamone.