The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Twitter, Inc. (“Twitter” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TWTR) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 23, 2022, CNN published an article alleging, among other things, that “Twitter has major security problems that pose a threat to its own users' personal information, to company shareholders, to national security, and to democracy, according to an explosive whistleblower disclosure obtained exclusively by CNN and The Washington Post.” The article also stated that the whistleblower disclosure “also alleges that some of the company’s senior-most executives have been trying to cover up Twitter's serious vulnerabilities, and that one or more current employees may be working for a foreign intelligence service.”

On this news, Twitter’s stock fell $3.15, or 7.3%, to close at $39.86 per share on August 23, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

