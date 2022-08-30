Verition Fund Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

ONE AMERICAN LANE GREENWICH, CT 06831

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2216 stocks valued at a total of $4.81Bil. The top holdings were LQD(1.10%), ONB(0.99%), and SPY(0.83%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Verition Fund Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Verition Fund Management LLC bought 436,383 shares of ARCA:LQD for a total holding of 479,778. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $112.19.

On 08/30/2022, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $110.43 per share and a market cap of $36.23Bil. The stock has returned -16.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 33,517 shares in NYSE:BILL, giving the stock a 0.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $146.85 during the quarter.

On 08/30/2022, Bill.com Holdings Inc traded for a price of $166.28 per share and a market cap of $17.43Bil. The stock has returned -41.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bill.com Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -70.21 and a price-sales ratio of 26.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Verition Fund Management LLC bought 77,853 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 106,208. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 08/30/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $398.21 per share and a market cap of $364.37Bil. The stock has returned -10.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-book ratio of 3.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.35 and a price-sales ratio of 2.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Verition Fund Management LLC bought 989,093 shares of NYSE:ACI for a total holding of 1,228,944. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.65.

On 08/30/2022, Albertsons Companies Inc traded for a price of $27.4 per share and a market cap of $14.57Bil. The stock has returned -4.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Albertsons Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-book ratio of 3.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.13 and a price-sales ratio of 0.21.

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 221,107 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/30/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $158.91 per share and a market cap of $2,553.80Bil. The stock has returned 4.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-book ratio of 44.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.94 and a price-sales ratio of 6.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.