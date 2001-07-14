MoneyLion Inc. (“MoneyLion”) (NYSE: ML), the go-to destination for financial content, products and advice, announced today that Co-Founder and CEO, Dee Choubey, and Chief Financial Officer, Rick Correia, are scheduled to present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference onMonday, September 12, 2022,at 8:15 a.m. ET. Management will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available will be available within the Events+and+Presentations section of MoneyLion’s Investor Relations website at investors.moneylion.com. The replay will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Barclays representative or MoneyLion’s investor relations team at [email protected].

MoneyLion is the go-to destination for personalized financial content, products and advice. MoneyLion’s mission is to rewire the financial system to positively change the path of every hard-working American. MoneyLion uses its proprietary data advantage and technology to empower its customers. MoneyLion engages and educates its customers with daily, hyper-personalized money-related and money-adjacent content that is delivered through each customer’s own content feed. MoneyLion provides its customers a full suite of financial and non-financial solutions, bundling its proprietary, low-cost financial products with products that are offered through its marketplace technology and network affiliate partners. MoneyLion also leverages its distinct data, technology, and network advantages to deliver leading embedded finance and marketplace solutions for enterprise customers. Since its founding in 2013, MoneyLion has empowered millions of Americans to take control of their finances and live their best financial life, every day.

