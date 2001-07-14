Core+%26amp%3B+Main%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CNM), a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, will issue its financial results for the second fiscal quarter and six months ended July 31, 2022, before the market opens on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Core & Main will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. EDT the same day to discuss the Company’s financial results. The live webcast will be accessible via the events calendar at ir.coreandmain.com. The conference call may also be accessed by dialing (844) 200-6205 or +1 (929) 526-1599 (international). The passcode for the live call is 284832. To ensure participants are connected for the full call, please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

An archived version of the webcast will be available immediately following the call. A slide presentation highlighting Core & Main’s results and key performance indicators will also be made available on the Investor+Relations section of Core & Main’s website prior to the call.

About Core & Main

Based in St. Louis, Core & Main is a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets nationwide. With approximately 300 locations, the company provides its customers local expertise backed by a national supply chain. Core & Main’s 4,100 associates are committed to helping their communities thrive with safe and sustainable infrastructure. Visit coreandmain.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830006005/en/