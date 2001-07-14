The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“EyePoint” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EYPT) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 30, 2022, after market hours, EyePoint disclosed that it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts seeking documents regarding sales practices for its postoperative inflammation treatment, DEXYCU.

On this news, EyePoint’s stock fell as much as 20% during after-hours trading on August 30, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

