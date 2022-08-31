BIRMINGHAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC/AL recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2 PERIMETER PARK SOUTH BIRMINGHAM, AL 35243-3253

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 99 stocks valued at a total of $251.00Mil. The top holdings were DE(5.70%), CAT(4.14%), and MCD(3.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BIRMINGHAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC/AL’s top five trades of the quarter.

BIRMINGHAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC/AL reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 1,950 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 08/31/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $400.19 per share and a market cap of $297.80Bil. The stock has returned -10.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a price-book ratio of 3.59.

BIRMINGHAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC/AL reduced their investment in NYSE:BA by 3,400 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.21.

On 08/31/2022, Boeing Co traded for a price of $162.21 per share and a market cap of $96.32Bil. The stock has returned -25.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boeing Co has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -88.76 and a price-sales ratio of 1.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

BIRMINGHAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC/AL reduced their investment in NYSE:GE by 7,175 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.99.

On 08/31/2022, General Electric Co traded for a price of $75.13 per share and a market cap of $82.38Bil. The stock has returned -28.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Electric Co has a price-book ratio of 2.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 52.25 and a price-sales ratio of 1.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

BIRMINGHAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC/AL reduced their investment in NYSE:DE by 1,457 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $368.92.

On 08/31/2022, Deere & Co traded for a price of $368.74 per share and a market cap of $112.70Bil. The stock has returned -2.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Deere & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-book ratio of 5.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.42 and a price-sales ratio of 2.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, BIRMINGHAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC/AL bought 3,700 shares of ARCA:TIP for a total holding of 55,825. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $115.73.

On 08/31/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $114.93 per share and a market cap of $29.82Bil. The stock has returned -5.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.