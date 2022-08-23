Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report
WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2022 /Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG, Financial)(LSE:FERG, Financial) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 373,672 of its ordinary shares in the period from August 22, 2022 up to and including August 26, 2022 in connection with its $2 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading day
Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Trading venue
August 23, 2022
64,443
10,205.0000
XLON
August 23, 2022
27,404
10,205.0000
BATE
August 23, 2022
21,032
10,205.0000
CHIX
August 23, 2022
5,578
10,205.0000
AQXE
August 23, 2022
8,063
10,205.0000
TRQX
August 24, 2022
61,723
10,230.0000
XLON
August 24, 2022
26,697
10,230.0000
BATE
August 24, 2022
8,436
10,230.0000
CHIX
August 24, 2022
1,082
10,230.0000
AQXE
August 24, 2022
1,884
10,230.0000
TRQX
August 25, 2022
34,947
10,203.4219
XLON
August 25, 2022
13,019
10,203.4219
BATE
August 25, 2022
1,156
10,203.4219
CHIX
August 26, 2022
63,695
10,085.0000
XLON
August 26, 2022
27,169
10,085.0000
BATE
August 26, 2022
7,344
10,085.0000
CHIX
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 21,992,796.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 210,178,386. The figure of 210,178,386 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6562X_1-2022-8-30.pdf
For further information please contact:
Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications +1 224 285 2410
Pete Kennedy, Director of Investor Relations +1 757 603 0111
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Ferguson PLC
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/714103/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares