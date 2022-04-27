PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The shares of Alleima, a global manufacturer of advanced stainless steels, special alloys and heating systems for the most demanding industries, commence trading on Nasdaq Stockholm today. This marks the start of Alleima as a fully independent company after being part of Sandvik. The name Alleima is a combination of the words "alloy" and "material" – two core strengths of the company.

"This is a historic day for our company and an important step to build for the future. We are the result of nearly 160 years of collective minds, working together with our customers. Today Alleima is a world-leader in its fields and a strong performer in its industry. As a standalone company, Alleima will have the right prerequisites to realize its full potential and the best possible conditions for growth and value creation. I want to thank all our employees for the great work and the quality we deliver and our customers for their trust and the advancements we achieve together. Even though our name is new, we will not forget our origins. We will continue to offer the same advanced high-quality products and services with the same expertise and solutions that our customers are used to" says Göran Björkman, President and CEO of Alleima.

The Annual General Meeting of Sandvik AB decided on April 27, 2022, to distribute all shares of Alleima AB to the shareholders of Sandvik AB. Shareholders of Sandvik AB as per the record date August 29, 2022, have received one share in Alleima for every five shares held in Sandvik. The prospectus is available on the Sandvik website, www.home.sandvik, and on the Alleima website, www.alleima.com. The total number of outstanding shares in Alleima AB is 250,877,184. Alleima is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker 'ALLEI'.



Stockholm, August 31, 2022

Sandvik AB

Related links

Background about Alleima

For further information, contact

Emelie Alm,

Head of Investor Relations, Alleima,

phone: +46(0)790608717 or

Yvonne Edenholm,

Press and Media Relations Manager, Alleima,

phone +46(0)721452342, or

Louise Tjeder,

VP Investor relations, Sandvik,

phone: +46(0)707826374 or

Johannes Hellström,

Press and Media Relations Manager, Sandvik,

phone: +46(0)707211008

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/alleima-trading-on-nasdaq-stockholm-commences-today,c3623259

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/3623259/1621196.pdf Alleima trading on Nasdaq Stockholm commences today

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alleima-trading-on-nasdaq-stockholm-commences-today-301615353.html

SOURCE Sandvik