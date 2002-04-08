ADELAIDE, Australia, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionomics Limited (ASX:BNO BNOX) (Bionomics or Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious central nervous system (CNS) disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in September:



Citi’s 17th Annual BioPharma Conference Taking place in-person in Boston on September 8 th

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference Company Presentation: September 12 th at 12:30pm ET in New York City

Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference 2022 Company Presentation: September 29 th at 4:00pm ET in New York City



An audio webcast link for select events, when available, will be posted to Bionomics’ website in the Events and Presentations page of the Investors section.

Released on authority of the Executive Chairman.

About Bionomics Limited

Bionomics (ASX:BNO, BNOX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious central nervous system (CNS) disorders with high unmet medical need. Bionomics is advancing its lead drug candidate, BNC210, an oral, proprietary, selective negative allosteric modulator of the α7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, for the acute treatment of Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD) and chronic treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Beyond BNC210, Bionomics has a strategic partnership with Merck & Co., Inc (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada) with two drugs in early-stage clinical trials for the treatment of cognitive deficits in Alzheimer’s disease and other central nervous system conditions.

www.bionomics.com.au