LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GZ6G Technologies Corp. ( GZIC), an enterprise smart solutions provider for cities, stadiums, universities, and other large venues, announced today that Coleman Smith, the Company’s Founder and CEO, will host a virtual webinar on September 8, 2022, in order to share highlights of the Company’s current and planned revenue generation, operational plans moving forward, and lead generation strategies.

Webinar for Shareholders -Revenue Roadmap

Date: Thursday, September 8, 2022

Time: 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET

Registration: https://ir.gz6g.com/webinar/

Topics that will be covered during the presentation include:

Brief Company overview including 2020-22 timeline

Simple business model for long-term growth

Large and small agreements within Networks and Media divisions

Revenue generating opportunities

Partnerships in place to drive new business

Emerging markets discussion

3rd quarter expectations and outcomes

Insight on partners, sales team, internal/external partners

The Company has many exciting updates to share on recently executed contracts with clients and the implementation of its emerging technologies. In addition to updates from Mr. Smith, the Director of Sales and Operations, Karl Hoenecke, from the GZ Networks division, will share additional details on the impact that building a secure network and retaining a technical business advisor can have on every company’s success.

“In the past year, we’ve made great progress building out our offices, training and hiring staff, and establishing our infrastructure,” said Smith, “all with the intent of having the complete support system required to bring recurring and non-recurring revenues from both local and national clients. Our plan has been a success, and we have recently started onboarding clients in growing numbers, a trend we expect to see continue into 2023 and beyond.”

The Company has recently signed a large, enterprise deal with a Major League Baseball (MLB) team and other professional leagues in the pipeline. Other MLB teams are expected to follow suit, with numerous potential customers having shown considerable interest in GZ6G’s product offerings over the recent month. Our upcoming webinar will expand on these developments and offer insight into the Company’s plans moving forward.

This webinar serves as a follow-up to our inaugural kickoff webinar last month. The Company’s last session focused on infrastructure and staffing updates, while the forthcoming session will cover our plans for long-term revenue growth. To submit a question in advance of the meeting, email [email protected] Additionally, registrants can pose questions live in the webinar chat for consideration by the moderator for response by Mr. Smith during Q&A. Interested parties must pre-register for the event using the link below.

The webinar will be recorded and available for viewing on Green Zebra’s Investor Relations page.

For additional information, contact Green Zebra’s investor relations team at [email protected].

About GZ6G Technologies

GZ6G Technologies provides smart digital technologies through its proprietary platform to offer 5G and Wi-Fi 6 technology applications to large venues, including stadiums and universities, and municipalities nationwide. Through a family of four business units, the Company advises on critical decisions about how best to store, process and protect data, upgrade facilities and building operations with emerging wireless and IoT applications, helping to create new revenue streams and profit centers. For more information, visit: www.gz6g.com; Twitter: @greenzebra

For more information, contact:

GZ6G Technologies Corp.—

Coleman Smith, CEO

[email protected]

Investor Relations—

[email protected]



