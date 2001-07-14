ZipRecruiter%26reg%3B, a leading online employment marketplace, today announced that the company has joined President Biden’s call to action to address the nationwide teacher and school staff shortage. A new online job portal, SchoolJobsNearMe.org, powered byZipRecruiter has launched as a destination to discover the latest open jobs in K-12 schools across all roles and levels.

“The shortage of talent in education is a national crisis that could hinder the next generation of Americans, our students. This is an all-hands-on deck effort, which is why ZipRecruiter is honored to answer the President’s call by powering a dedicated education jobs portal to address the teacher and school staff shortage and get more high-quality, diverse professionals into classrooms and schools across the country,” said Ian Siegel, CEO of ZipRecruiter. “We are committed to leveraging our technology for this great cause and will continue to enhance SchoolJobsNearMe.org to serve as a destination for jobs in K-12 education. Our nation’s children depend on us, and we must all rise to the occasion.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, staffing levels at public schools fell 9% early in the pandemic and are still down 299k positions as of July 2022. After falling at the start of the pandemic, online job postings for K-12 teachers have skyrocketed.

Now with more than 120 thousand open roles listed on SchoolJobsNearMe.org at launch, job seekers can explore various positions in the classroom (e.g., teachers, para educators, substitutes), in support of the student-body (e.g., guidance counselors, athletics coaches, librarians) and its operations (e.g., crossing guards, food service staff, and information systems technicians). Job seekers also have the ability to search open positions by role, grade, subject, level, and school type, as well as sign up to be notified when a new role is posted near them. Schools, districts, and states can also partner with ZipRecruiter to have their open roles included for free.

Those who are interested in the education field can find additional hiring resources, including best practices for resume building and conducting interviews, and school districts’ human resource teams can discover advice on qualities to look for when hiring, how to hire out-of-state candidates, and much more. Information on the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program as well as Teach.org’s tools to explore the profession and get certified can also be found on the portal.

“We know there is so much more we can do – and today’s conversation at the White House with the First Lady, Ambassador Rice, and Secretaries Cardona and Walsh will help us identify even further actions we can take immediately to support teachers and schools this year,” added Siegel.

