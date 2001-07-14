Bristol+Myers+Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will take part in a fireside chat at Citi’s 17th Annual BioPharma Conference on Thursday, September 8, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. Company executives will answer questions about the company at 8:50 a.m. ET.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the session at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.bms.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

