BRANFORD, Conn., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IsoPlexis Corporation ( ISO) (“IsoPlexis”), a company empowering labs to leverage the cells and proteome changing the course of human health, today announced it will be participating in the upcoming Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY.



IsoPlexis’ management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Monday, September 12th at 4:50 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:50 p.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.isoplexis.com.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis is empowering labs, changing the course of human health.

By leading the discovery and identification of how multi-functional immune cells communicate and respond, IsoPlexis assists researchers in understanding and predicting disease progression, treatment resistance and therapeutic efficacy.

IsoPlexis has been named Top Innovation or Design by The Scientist Magazine, Fierce, BIG Innovation, Red Dot and multiple others. The IsoPlexis platform is used globally by researchers, including those at the top 15 global pharmaceutical companies by revenue and 78% of leading U.S. comprehensive cancer centers.

