TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EV Technology Group Ltd. (the “Company” or “EV Technology Group”) (NEO: EVTG, EVTGF, DE: B96A) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary MOKE France SAS (“MOKE France”), has collaborated with luxury French department store Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche to host a pop-up MOKE experience at its landmark Paris store, August 27, 2022 to October 16, 2022.



The MOKE France pop-up will appear in the ground floor of the French department store which is synonymous with exclusivity, style and art de vivre. MOKE France is exhibiting the Electric MOKE in Sunset Orange, which has been chosen to harmonise with the aesthetic of the celebration of the 170th birthday of Le Bon Marché. A sales advisor from MOKE France will be present during the store opening hours and able to assist customers with configuration and ordering of the Electric MOKE. Additionally, a branded vehicle will be available for complimentary test-drives and VIP transfers outside the store.

The new Orange Sunset electric MOKE in the ground floor of Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche

Willy Gruyelle, CEO of MOKE France said “Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche is the oldest department store in the world that is still running, and is associated as one of the most creative retailers for premium products, with a very high-end customer base. We are delighted to have a dedicated space for MOKE in the store, and to be part of the celebration of its 170th birthday! We look forward to expanding our outreach to potential customers in Paris, and are confident that our presence will complement the unrivalled luxury the store epitomises.”

Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche located in Paris, is dedicated to selling luxury goods, and is owned by the LVMH luxury brand group. This year, it is celebrating 170 years of existence and still today is perceived as one of the finest retailers in the world.

Wouter Witvoet, CEO and Founder of EV Technology Group said “EV Technology Group has taken inspiration from notable luxury goods companies in thoughtfully reactivating brands for new eras - and so we are delighted to be associating the Electric MOKE with Le Bon Marché. The pop-up gives us the ability to reach high-end retail clients in the perfect immersive space for experiencing the Electric MOKE.”

In the first summer since opening flagship store ‘Casa MOKE’ in Saint-Tropez, EV Technology Group Company MOKE France has already reported a successful first summer, generating orders worth €500,000 after opening pilot sales and has collaborated with French artist Quentin Monge for to create a series of digital and physical artworks. It has recently supported premium skincare brand Dr Barbara Sturm at the opening of its Saint-Tropez store opening with a series of branded Electric MOKE vehicles for highly-influential guests.

EV Technology Group

EV Technology Group was founded in 2021 with the vision to electrify iconic brands – and the mission to redefine the joy of motoring for the electric age. By acquiring iconic brands and bringing beloved motoring experiences to the electric age, EV Technology Group is driving the EV revolution forward. Backed by a diversified team of passionate entrepreneurs, engineers and driving enthusiasts, EV Technology Group creates value for its customers by owning the total customer experience — acquiring and partnering with iconic brands with significant growth potential in unique markets, and controlling end-to-end capabilities. To learn more visit: https://evtgroup.com/

MOKE

MOKE and the MOKE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MOKE International Limited (“MOKE International”) in the European Union and other territories. MOKE International, a company registered in England, is the only manufacturer of genuine MOKE vehicles worldwide. The mark was acquired from Casti S.p.A. and derives from the original 1964 British Motor Corporation registration. MOKE France is the official French licensee. For more information visit: https://mokeinternational.com

