DENVER, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. ( LGIH) today announced the grand opening of Cottonwood Greens, its newest community in the Denver market.



LGI Homes at Cottonwood Greens is situated 30 miles north of Denver in the charming town of Fort Lupton. At this remarkable community, residents will love small town living with quick access to all of life’s necessities. Fort Lupton is a close-knit community that hosts monthly, community-wide events and is home to an array of parks and recreation opportunities including Pearson Park, Coyote Creek Golf Course, and the Fort Lupton Community Center and Park.

At Cottonwood Greens, homeowners will enjoy two amenity areas within the community that include a children’s playground, picnic area, open green space, and trail head access. Located just 2 minutes down the road from the community is the elementary school, making dropping off and picking up the kids a breeze.

LGI Homes is offering a lineup of three, four and five-bedroom homes spanning one or two stories. With professional front yard landscaping and two-tone exterior paint schemes, the homes at Cottonwood Greens offer exceptional curb appeal. Ranging from 1,293 to 2,684 square feet, each home offers open-concept living areas, private master suites and fully fenced back yards. Select homes have wide front porches, upstairs game rooms, additional flex spaces, and more. Loaded with the upgrades included in the CompleteHome™ package, homeowners will find the features and finishes they are seeking without the extra cost. Chef-ready kitchens include sprawling granite countertops, white cabinets with crown molding, and undermount sinks with Moen® faucets and Power Clean™ spray technology.

Homes at Cottonwood Greens start in the $420s. For more information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (855) 588-0300 ext 648 or visit LGIHomes.com/CottonwoodGreens.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 20 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

