BOSTON, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. ( DKNG) today announced plans to launch its online sportsbook in Kansas tomorrow on September 1, 2022, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals. Ahead of one of the busiest times of the year for sport betting activity with the start of the 2022 NFL and college football seasons, eligible sports fans in Kansas will have the opportunity to place a variety of bets through DraftKings’ online sportsbook, including its signature same-game parlay offers, player props, special odds boost selections and more.



Upon launch, Kansas would become the 18th U.S. state in which DraftKings offers its online sportsbook and adds to DraftKings’ total sports betting footprint that spans 19 U.S. states and Ontario, Canada, inclusive of retail-only jurisdictions.

DraftKings, as the contracting counterparty of BHCMC, LLC, manager of Boot Hill Casino & Resort, will, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, offer eligible customers in Kansas the opportunity to place legal and regulated bets across professional and collegiate sporting events and have more “skin in the game” with access to various DraftKings offerings.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to deliver our award-wining products to Kansas sports fans for the 2022 NFL and college football seasons," said Matt Kalish, DraftKings Co-Founder and President, DraftKings North America. “It’s an especially exhilarating time of year, and we are excited for eligible Kansans to be able to get in on all the action through DraftKings’ seamless and responsible sports betting experience.”

DraftKings is committed to creating inclusive and responsible pathways for people to build, create, imagine, and innovate through the DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S. program, with a focus on Service, Equity, Responsible Gaming, Vitality, Entrepreneurship, and Sports. Responsible gaming is a key pillar of the DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S. program and DraftKings’ collective mission is to protect consumers with groundbreaking technology, employee training, resources for customers, and the support of evidence-based research.

Following the launch in Kansas, eligible fans will be able to access the latest betting markets and more by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app available via iOS and Android here. In addition, customers will be able to enjoy DraftKings’ first-ever blockchain-based gaming franchise, Reignmakers Football, which recently revealed Player Card NFTs for fans to collect and play within new fantasy contests all NFL season long. Visit here for more information about Reignmakers Football. To become a DraftKings Dynasty Rewards member, visit sportsbook.draftkings.com/dynasty.

In November 2021, DraftKings announced a market access deal with BHCMC, LLC, a subsidiary of Butler National Corporation ( BUKS), manager of Boot Hill Casino & Resort to bring the DraftKings Sportsbook to sports fans in the state of Kansas.

Please note that the revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance that DraftKings provided on its second quarter earnings call held August 5, 2022, included all states and jurisdictions in which it was live as of August 5, 2022, which does not include contributions from the launch of DraftKings’ online sportsbook in Kansas.

DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming in 5 states through its DraftKings brand, as well as operating Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an award-winning iGaming product and iconic gaming brand, in 3 states. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in 18 states and in Ontario, Canada. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 6 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is both an official daily fantasy and sports betting partner of the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR. Launched in August 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.

