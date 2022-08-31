PR Newswire

Science-Based Targets for Emissions Reductions Across Trimble Operations and Value Chain to Accelerate Company's Efforts to Combat Climate Change

Company Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today its commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with the ambitious goals of the Paris Agreement and a net-zero future to keep global temperature increase to 1.5°C. Trimble received approval of its emissions reduction targets by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a coalition of the CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute and the World Wide Fund for Nature, joining a growing number of companies taking urgent action on climate change.

"Taking decisive climate action is essential to protect our planet and communities for future generations. It also demonstrates Trimble's commitment to our purpose—to transform the way the world works as well as transform the way "we" work," said Rob Painter, president and CEO, Trimble.

"For decades, Trimble solutions have contributed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and combating climate change," continued Painter. "The nature of Trimble's technologies, which connect the physical and digital worlds, provides efficiencies and promotes sustainability in our end markets such as construction, agriculture, forestry, utilities and transportation. Our leadership team is committed to further reducing our carbon footprint as well as continuing to develop solutions that enable our customers to reduce their climate impacts—it is an important lever in our Connect and Scale strategy. Trimble is dedicated to do its part to help protect and build a better world."

Trimble's science-based targets accelerate decarbonization across its value chain, and include the following commitments:

Reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions 50 percent by 2030 from a 2019 base year

Achieve 100 percent annual sourcing of renewable electricity by 2025

Reduce absolute scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions from fuel and energy related activities, business travel and upstream transportation and distribution 50 percent by 2030 from a 2019 base year

Commit to partner with 70 percent of its suppliers by emissions covering purchased goods and services and capital goods to set science-based targets by 2026.

This decade is considered the decisive decade for climate change. As part of answering this urgent call to action, Trimble has joined forces with other companies and climate leaders in the Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign, the We Mean Business Coalition and the Race to Zero Campaign.

"Setting ambitious yet achievable climate targets are part of our commitment to reducing Trimble's carbon footprint," said Leah Lambertson, senior vice president and head of Sustainability, Trimble. "Embedding our climate action goals into Trimble's operational choices will help ensure that our decision making and growth plans are consistent with our low-carbon vision. Today's commitments are important steps in our journey to delivering growth in a responsible and sustainable way to achieve a net-zero future."

Trimble's 2021 Sustainability Report

Trimble also announced the release of its 2021 Sustainability Report. Built around the company's mission of transforming the way the world works, the report features how Trimble is helping to create a better future for our planet and the communities we serve.

The report summarizes its initiatives and performance across Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) topics, highlighting the company's sustainability approach; end-user industry solutions; community philanthropy through its Trimble Foundation Fund; employee engagement and development as well as Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives; and governance.

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

