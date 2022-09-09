Infinity+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) (“Infinity” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib, a first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic, today announced that the Company will present and conduct 1-on-1 meetings with investors at the 2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference and H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference.

2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Date: Friday, September 9, 2022

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

Speaker: Adelene Perkins, Chief Executive Officer

Format: In-person fireside chat and 1-on-1 meetings

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Monday, September 12, 2022

Time: Presentation available at 7:00 a.m. ET

Speaker: Adelene Perkins, Chief Executive Officer

Format: Virtual company presentation and 1-on-1 meetings

A replay of the presentations will be available in the Investors/Media section of Infinity's website at www.infi.com for 90 days following the events.

About Infinity and Eganelisib

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Infinity” or the “Company”), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib (IPI-549), a first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic which is designed to address a fundamental biologic mechanism of immune suppression in cancer in multiple clinical studies. MARIO-3 is the first eganelisib combination study in front-line advanced cancer patients and is evaluating eganelisib in combination with Tecentriq® and Abraxane® in front-line TNBC and in combination with Tecentriq and Avastin® in front-line RCC. MARIO-275 is a randomized, controlled combination study of eganelisib combined with Opdivo® in I/O naïve urothelial cancer. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at www.infi.com.

