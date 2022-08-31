Through the Exemption, Ondas Holdings' American Robotics now has the regulatory approval to go beyond R&D deployments to full-scale commercial deployments

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2022 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private wireless data, drone, and automated data solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ondas Networks Inc. and American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR"), announced today that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued American Robotics a new exemption (the "Exemption"), removing the Conditions and Limitations set on its previous exemption, which had restricted operations to "research and development, crew training, and market surveys." The new Exemption, along with American Robotics' Waiver for fully-automated beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) operations, provides the company with the authority to operate its autonomous Scout System drone commercially without limitations on use.

"This new Exemption from the FAA is the fourth milestone approval for American Robotics in less than two years, signaling a clear trajectory towards increased implementation of nationwide autonomous commercial drone operations," said American Robotics co-founder and CEO Reese Mozer. "I am proud of the years of dedication and hard work that our team, partners, and regulators have put forth. Wide-scale adoption of autonomous drone technology represents a generational shift in how critical industries monitor, map, and inspect assets, unlocking new efficiencies, increasing safety, and reducing environmental impact."

Following positive results in research and development, crew training, and market surveys, the FAA issued the Exemption to American Robotics, enabling unlimited commercial operations. This Exemption and the accompanying Waiver gives American Robotics and the larger commercial drone industry clear evidence that the company is able to provide a scalable commercial service that will support customers' long-term vision of deploying autonomous fleets of drones. Since its original FAA approval was granted in January 2021, American Robotics has continued to work closely with the FAA to demonstrate the safety of its advanced technology, putting American Robotics in position to lead the way to scalable commercial autonomous drone operations across the United States.

The Exemption and approval was officially granted on August 19, 2022. As American Robotics continues to propel autonomous drone operations to serve commercial industries, including oil and gas, rail, and stockpiles and mining, its continued collaboration with the FAA will be critical in realizing the vision of nationwide fully-automated commercial drone operations.

As a result of the company's leadership position, American Robotics' CEO was recently invited to participate in the White House Summit on Advanced Air Mobility, which gathered stakeholders and experts from the industry for an important conversation on the future of Advanced Air Mobility and how it will benefit the American people and help the nation reach domestic policy, national security, climate, and economic goals. To learn more about American Robotics, its Scout System drone, and continued work with the FAA, click here.

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data and drone solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR"). Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications. American Robotics designs, develops, and markets industrial drone solutions for rugged, real-world environments. AR's Scout System™ is a highly automated, AI-powered drone system capable of continuous, remote operation and is marketed as a "drone-in-a-box" turnkey data solution service under a Robot-as-a-Service (RAAS) business model. The Scout System™ is the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site. Ondas Networks and American Robotics together provide users in oil & gas, rail, mining, agriculture, and critical infrastructure markets with improved connectivity and data collection capabilities.

For additional information on Ondas Networks and Ondas Holdings, visitwww.ondas.com or follow Ondas Networks on Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on American Robotics, visit www.american-robotics.com or follow American Robotics on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Information on our websites and social media platforms is not incorporated by reference in this release or in any of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Contacts

Media Contact for Ondas Holdings Inc.

Derek Reisfield, President and CFO

Ondas Holdings Inc.

888.350.9994 x1019

[email protected]

Media Contact for American Robotics

Payton St. Lawrence

BIGfish Communications for American Robotics

617-713-3800

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

Cody Cree and Matt Glover

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

[email protected]

SOURCE: Ondas Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/714048/Ondas-Holdings-American-Robotics-Receives-New-FAA-Exemption-Approving-the-Companys-Fully-Automated-Drone-System-for-Unlimited-Commercial-Operations



