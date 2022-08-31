CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2022 / FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. ( TSXV:FLY, Financial)( OTCQX:FLYLF, Financial) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") today announced that it has retained Satichi Consulting Inc. ("Satichi") for corporate development and capital markets communications services. Pursuant to an agreement between the parties, Satichi will be responsible for, among other matters, developing and executing a comprehensive and strategically aligned investor relations program focused on: (i) raising awareness in the financial community across Canada and enhancing visibility of the Company; (ii) coordinating investor roadshows in the United States in tandem with FNK IR LLC; and (iii) assisting in the preparation of corporate materials.

Based in Toronto, Ontario, Satichi is an independent consulting company, wholly owned and managed by Daniel Kim. Mr. Kim has been in the investment banking industry for 25 years and was the head of research at his previous investment boutiques and was the lead technology research analyst. Mr. Kim has an M.B.A. from Queen's School of Business and a B.Sc. from the University of Toronto.

Under the terms of the agreement, Satichi will receive CAD$5,000 per month from FLYHT with an initial term of 12 months and thereafter on a month-to-month basis. Either party may terminate the agreement by providing 60 days written notice. Subject to TSX approval, under this agreement, Satichi will be granted 120,000 stock options at an exercise price per share equal to the Company's market price of the shares on the date of issuance and subject to the pricing rules of the TSX Venture Exchange in relation to options. The options will be subject to the vesting of 30,000 per quarter over the calendar year and shall be exercisable until August 10, 2026. The options are subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and the stock option agreement and will be subject to regulatory hold periods.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, and delivers industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency, and profitability. This unique capability is driven by a suite of patented aircraft certified hardware products. These include AFIRS™, an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight. The AFIRS Edge is a state-of-the-art 5G Wireless Quick Access Recorder (WQAR), Aircraft Interface Device (AID), and Aircraft Condition and Monitoring System (ACMS). The Edge can be interfaced with FLYHT's TAMDAR probe or the FLYHT-WVSS-II relative humidity sensor to deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time.

CrossConsense, FLYHT's wholly owned subsidiary, offers highly skilled services to the commercial aviation industry and provides preventative maintenance solutions. These include Aircraft Fleet View, a native application that gives a real-time view of airline fleet status; AviationDW, a managed data warehouse for enhanced business intelligence; and ACSIS, a visualization and predictive maintenance alerting tool.

FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. CrossConsense, located in Frankfurt, Germany, is an ISO9001 certified operation. For more information, visit www.flyht.com.

