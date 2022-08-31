Patients undergoing ESG achieved 24% total body weight loss in a bariatric surgery practice in a community setting.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2022 / Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. ("Apollo") (NASDAQ:APEN), a global leader in minimally invasive medical devices for gastrointestinal and bariatric procedures, announced that the endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty (ESG) procedure was featured in a 2022 Top 10 Paper at the International Federation for the Surgery of Obesity and Metabolic Disorders (IFSO) 2022 World Congress, held August 23-27 in Miami.

Dr. Brandon VanderWel, Bariatric & Metabolic Surgeon at EVIVA in Seattle, Washington, presented the paper entitled "Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty Complements a Bariatric Surgery Practice".(1)The paper is a retrospective review aimed at measuring the impact of integrating the ESG procedure into a bariatric surgery program in a community setting. Procedural volumes from 2020-2021 and clinical outcomes at 12 months were reported. Highlights include:

Upon offering the ESG procedure, EVIVA received 469 new patient consults specific to ESG procedure over a two-year period

197 patients (42%) underwent an ESG procedure and 107 patients (23%) received a laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy.

In these patients undergoing ESG, the total body weight loss at 12 months was 24% and the excess body weight loss was 75%.

The rate of serious adverse events was 1%.

In patients with hypertension (n=20), 45% were found to be in remission, 20% demonstrated improvement, and 35% demonstrated no change in hypertension at 12 months.

In patients with diabetes (n=9), 55% were found to be in remission, 33% demonstrated improvement, and 11% demonstrated no change at 12 months.

"Millions of people are stuck in the disease of obesity but feel that surgery is too extreme for them. That is why we need more tools to fight obesity," commented Dr. VanderWel. "Research confirms the ESG procedure is safe, effective, and a great complement to the field of bariatrics."

"In addition to this Top 10 paper, endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty (ESG) and endoscopic bariatric revisions were included in more than 35 presentations and posters at IFSO 2022, and a bariatric endoscopy hands-on post-graduate course and Apollo's sponsored symposium were attended at maximum capacity," commented Chas McKhann, President and CEO of Apollo. "It is a great honor to have the world's scientific leaders in the field of bariatric surgery teaching and publishing high quality research on endoscopic procedures made possible with Apollo devices."

About Apollo ESG™ and Apollo REVISE™

The Apollo ESGTM and Apollo REVISETM Systems are intended to facilitate weight loss in patients with obesity (BMI 30-50 kg/m2) and are the first and only devices to be authorized by the FDA for performance of ESG and transoral outlet reduction, respectively. ESG and transoral outlet reduction are performed endoscopically without incisions or scars, allowing patients typically to go home the same day. More than 25,000 ESGs and more than 10,000 endoscopic revision procedures have been performed worldwide by gastroenterologists and surgeons. To review the full indications for use, visit www.apolloendo.com/dfus.

About Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on development of next-generation, minimally invasive devices to advance therapeutic endoscopy designed to treat a variety of gastrointestinal conditions, including closure of gastrointestinal defects, managing gastrointestinal complications, and weight loss as a treatment of obesity. Apollo's device-based therapies are an alternative to invasive surgical procedures, thus lowering complication rates and reducing total healthcare costs. Apollo's products are offered in over 75 countries today and include the OverStitch® Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch SxTM Endoscopic Suturing System, the Orbera® Intragastric Balloon System, the X-Tack® Endoscopic HeliX Tacking System, as well as the Apollo ESGTM, Apollo ESG SxTM, Apollo REVISETM and Apollo REVISE SxTM Systems.

Apollo's common stock is traded on NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "APEN". For more information regarding Apollo Endosurgery, go to: www.apolloendo.com.

