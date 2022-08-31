COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2022 / Rekor Systems, Inc, (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a global AI technology company with a mission to provide data-driven insights that build safer, smarter and more efficient cities around the world through intelligent infrastructure, today announced that it has been awarded a multiyear contract to digitize parking permitting for Augusta University Health System ("AU Health") in Augusta, Georgia. AU Health provides comprehensive routine-to-complex care at the AU Medical Center, which houses the region's only Level 1 trauma center, as well as at Children's Hospital of Georgia, Georgia Cancer Center, historic Roosevelt Warm Springs Rehabilitation and Specialty Hospitals, Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home, and more than one hundred primary and specialty care clinics across the state.

In addition to deploying Rekor's vehicle recognition technology at the AU Health campuses, the Company's joint venture parking partner ROKER ("Rekor" spelled backwards and pronounced "Rock-er"), will provide an end-to-end solution for simplified parking permitting, electronic citation management and parking enforcement for AU Health. This end-to-end solution is enabled by Rekor Systems' vehicle recognition solutions and Roker's blockchain and digital permit management technology.

"The ROKER + Rekor SaaS-based integrated parking platform enables permit management, parking enforcement, and mobile payments, and manages violations and compliance for customers such as AU Health as well as parking operators, universities, airports, retail establishments and public parks. This cloud-first system is built on a state-of-the-art architecture that includes artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things to empower real-time transactions," said Robert A. Berman, CEO and Chair.

ROKER was founded in June 2020 as a venture between Rekor Systems and Cygnet Infotech, a premier product engineering and application development services firm. ROKER works with mid to large parking asset owners to solve their challenges around parking through its unified platform that can be used to manage mobile pay parking, parking enforcement, digital permitting, payments and more. ROKER has launched and implemented its end-to-end platform across 25+ cities, municipalities, campuses and parking operators to help them manage parking and mobility infrastructure.

"By implementing Roker's digital parking platform, we aim to provide employees, residents and visitors at AU Health a simplified parking experience and convenience to pay for parking, while also effectively managing multiple aspects of their parking operations under a single, centralized system through Roker's end-to-end platform," said Sachin Bedi, CEO Roker Inc.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) is a trusted global authority on intelligent infrastructure providing innovative solutions that drive the world to be safer, smarter, and more efficient. As a provider of comprehensive, continuous, and real-time roadway intelligence, Rekor leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure that is essential for smart mobility. With its disruptive technology, the Company delivers integrated solutions, actionable insights, and predictions that increase roadway safety.

