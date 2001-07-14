Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (“Canada Goose”) (NYSE/TSX: GOOS) today announced that it will participate in the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference held at the Conrad Hotel in New York City. Dani Reiss, Chairman and CEO; Carrie Baker, President and Jonathan Sinclair, EVP and CFO will conduct a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time.

The fireside chat presentation will be webcast live at the Company’s investor relations web site, http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.canadagoose.com. An archived webcast will be available after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Canada Goose

Founded in 1957 in a small warehouse in Toronto, Canada, Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS, TSX:GOOS) is a lifestyle brand and a leading manufacturer of performance luxury apparel. Every collection is informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic, ensuring a legacy of functionality is embedded in every product from parkas and rainwear to apparel and accessories. Canada Goose is inspired by relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship, recognized as a leader for its Made in Canada commitment. In 2020, Canada Goose announced HUMANATURE, its purpose platform that unites its sustainability and values-based initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm. Canada Goose also owns Baffin, a Canadian designer and manufacturer of performance outdoor and industrial footwear. Visit www.canadagoose.com for more information.

