NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced HealthBeacon PLC (Euronext Dublin: HBCN; OTCQX: HBCNF), an Irish digital therapeutics company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.



HealthBeacon PLC begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “HBCNF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are very pleased to begin trading on the OTCQX Market, an important milestone for HealthBeacon that provides an opportunity to grow our U.S. investor base,” said HealthBeacon CEO and Co-founder, Jim Joyce. “Fundamentally, this development enables greater awareness and increased visibility of our stock in one of our core markets, but we also believe it will provide improved liquidity and, consequently, enhance shareholder value. HealthBeacon’s mission is to become the world’s leading digital therapeutics platform for injectable medications. This is yet another step on our journey, as a listed business, towards connecting people to better health through sustainable, digitally enabled solutions.”

B. Riley acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About HealthBeacon PLC

Headquartered in Dublin, HealthBeacon is an Irish digital therapeutics company that develops products for managing injectable medications for patients in the home. The HealthBeacon Injection Care Management System tracks adherence and persistence with medication schedules through the provision of medication management reminders, safe and sustainable sharps disposal devices, educational tools, and artificial intelligence (AI) driven data analytics. The Company operates across Europe, North America and the United Kingdom and employs more than 70 people and has obtained more than 30 design and utility patents. Peer reviewed evidence supports a 19% improvement in therapy persistence by patients and up to 26% improvement in adherence to therapy, which improves clinical outcomes and significantly improves efficiency in health systems. The Company’s mission is to become the world’s leading digital therapeutics platform for injectable medications.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

