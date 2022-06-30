FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. ( ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today a new agreement with Home Connect, an open digital platform that allows home appliances of various brands to be managed with a single app. Home Connect is available for nine well-known home appliance brands including Bosch, Siemens, Gaggenau, Neff, and Thermador. As part of the agreement, Enphase® will integrate its home energy systems with the Home Connect platform, offering a smart, clean, and highly efficient way to power Home Connect enabled home appliances.

The vision is for Enphase and Home Connect to allow customers to easily configure Home Connect enabled home appliances to run during times of peak solar energy production, off-peak energy times, or when energy prices are lowest. Additionally, consumers would be able to set up the system to run appliances on solar energy saved in home batteries during pre-set time frames. By simply linking a Home Connect account, users could seamlessly use the Enphase® App to manage their Home Connect enabled appliances for optimal efficiency.

Enphase and Home Connect plan to offer the following capabilities:

Customize preferred dishwasher or laundry settings

Customize appliance schedules to run based on time-of-day, electricity tariffs, or during peak solar production times

Program appliances to run once on any given day or repeat over several days



“Thanks to the cooperation with Enphase, the Home Connect enabled dishwasher, washer, dryer, and washer dryer combination will have the ability to be started automatically at the most economic time and maximize the use of clean energy,” said Stefanie Lipps, managing director at Home Connect. “This makes the households of our users more sustainable.”

The new functionality will be available on the Enphase App in the United States and Germany starting with the integration of Home Connect enabled dishwashers. To start, users will be able to optimize their dishwashers around time-of-day energy savings. New features and more appliances will be rolled out with the platform to more countries in the coming year.

“We’re pleased to partner with home appliance brands like Bosch around a shared vision to create a more sustainable future for everyone,” said Gokul Krishnan, vice president of business development at Enphase Energy. “Consumers today are more motivated than ever to make sustainable lifestyle decisions and take control of their energy use. With a few taps on the Enphase App, households will be able to save money, run on energy from the sun, and enjoy greater convenience in their daily lives.”

The integrated home energy and smart appliances platform will be demonstrated at Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) 2022, Europe’s largest consumer electronics show, in Berlin, Germany from Sept. 2 – 6, 2022, at hall 1.1, booth 107.

For more information about Enphase, please visit the Enphase website. To learn more about Home Connect, please visit the Home Connect website .

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 48 million microinverters, and over 2.5 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

© 2022 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the "e" logo, Enphase App, and certain other names and marks are trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Home Connect GmbH

Home Connect connects various brands of home appliances in one practical app, and extends them with numerous useful functions, such as control via voice assistants, smartwatches and setting up individual routines. As an open platform, Home Connect is constantly being expanded with functions and services in collaboration with new smart home cooperation partners and allows interaction with other smart home devices and services. At present, Home Connect enabled appliances can be used in a convenient, personalized way in 59 countries, 30 languages and with almost 60 partners. Home Connect is available for the home appliance brands Bosch, Siemens, Gaggenau, Neff, Thermador, Balay, Constructa, Pitsos and Profilo. Home Connect GmbH is a subsidiary of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH. For more information, visit www.home-connect.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

