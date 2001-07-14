Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc. (“Cyteir”) (Nasdaq: CYT), a company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation synthetically lethal therapies for cancer, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Markus Renschler, MD, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 14, 2022.

Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 14

Time: 8:35 AM EDT

A live webcast will be available in the Investors & Media section of the Cyteir website at www.cyteir.com. A webcast replay will also be available on the website shortly after conclusion of the event for 30 days.

About Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc.

Cyteir is a clinical-stage oncology company that is focused on the discovery and development of next-generation synthetically lethal therapies to treat cancer. At Cyteir, we employ an integrated target discovery approach that incorporates a critical evaluation of the target biology with internal and external information from a variety of genetic and chemical synthetic lethality screens to fuel our drug discovery and development pipeline. Cyteir’s wholly owned lead compound, CYT-0851, is a selective oral investigational drug currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Follow Cyteir on social media: LinkedIn and Twitter and at www.cyteir.com.

