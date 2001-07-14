Wiley (NYSE: WLY), one of the world’s largest publishers and a global leader in scientific research and career-connected education, will release its first quarter 2023 results prior to market open on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. The Company has scheduled a conference call beginning at 10 am ET that day to discuss the results.

The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available at https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F191702722, or on Wiley’s Investor Relations website at investors.wiley.com. An archive of the webcast, presentation, and transcript will be available for a period of one year.

US and Canada callers, please dial (888) 210-3346 and enter the participant code 2521217#. Or International callers, please dial (646) 960-0253 and enter the participant code 2521217#.

