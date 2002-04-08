--OnPharm-United requests to move project to contract



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) ( UDOCF) (“UniDoc,” or the “Company”), an innovator in the telehealth sector, is pleased to announce it has successfully concluded a series of pilot trials with OnPharm-United, a network of independent pharmacies in Canada.

As previously announced (March 9, 2022), pursuant to a letter of intent (the “LOI”) of October 8, 2021, UniDoc and OnPharm-United agreed to jointly offer a health care and virtual care platform solution exclusively to the entire OnPharm-United network in Ontario subject to the successful testing of UniDoc’s Virtual Care Solutions Model. These tests have now concluded satisfactorily and OnPharm-United has indicated it is ready to progress to contract UniDoc’s services including development of roll-out details, locations, and timelines to its network of pharmacies throughout Ontario.

Dr. Chad Burkhart, UniDoc’s Telemedicine advisor, states: “The OnPharm-United pilot tests were a resounding success. As an active professional participant in the test, not only was I able to undertake patient visits remotely, but I was also able to easily use the available diagnostic tools and was further able to process and transact the standard rate services fees with OHIP for the visit. In my mind, this validates our entire process from both the patient and the provider prospective.”

OnPharm-United was founded by independent pharmacy owners, for independent pharmacy owners. The board members and executives of the organization operate independent pharmacies and understand the needs, challenges, and opportunities of their over 600 independent pharmacy members across Ontario.

As part of the proposed service contract, UniDoc intends to enter into a business agreement with OnPharm-United as soon as commercially possible, the details of which will be announced upon execution of the proposed contract. UniDoc, as part of the LOI has agreed to provide a variety of equipment and installation supervision, software installation and training services.

UniDoc CEO Antonio Baldassarre comments, “Today’s announcement is a significant achievement for everyone involved with our growing venture. Acceptance by OnPharm-United is an important validation of our concept and launches us directly into an important segment of the domestic healthcare sector. We are extremely pleased that the test was a success and look forward to working with the OnPharm-United team to finalize the next steps and advance our transition from a domestic development phase into active operations in one of the busiest marketplaces in Canada.”

About OnPharm-United

OnPharm-United was created by OnPharm Inc. and United Pharma Group in October 2018 by bringing together two of the fastest growing networks for independent pharmacies in Canada. OnPharm-United includes over 600 members in Ontario. OnPharm-United provides its members with the ability to maintain their independent status while benefiting from a suite of innovative programs, services and resources to support their business and practice. For more information visit: www.onpharmunited.ca.

About UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) ( UDOCF)

UniDoc is developing a telehealth solution which is being designed as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk for patients to undergo full consultations as if they were present in a physician’s office. Telehealth opens the doors to a large segment of the population challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. It is the Company’s belief that physical accessibility is the key to its business proposition. UniDoc is dedicated to unlocking shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe. The UniDoc team encourages engagement, questions, and interest, so please stay in touch and invite anyone who might be interested in our story to visit our website at www.unidoctor.com and signup to receive the latest information with updates on our activities, events and progress. You are also invited to join us on social media with Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

