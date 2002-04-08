SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. ( RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in inflammatory diseases and oncology, today announced that members of the RAPT management team will participate in the following investor conferences in September:



Citi’s 17 th Annual Biopharma Conference – Investor one-on-ones on Wednesday, September 7, 2022





Investor one-on-ones on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference – Fireside chat with Brian Wong, M.D., Ph.D., RAPT’s President and CEO, on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 1:55 p.m. ET





Fireside chat with Brian Wong, M.D., Ph.D., RAPT’s President and CEO, on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 1:55 p.m. ET H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference – Company presentation and panel discussion on autoimmune/inflammatory diseases will be available on-demand on Monday, September 12, 2022



To access the live webcasts or subsequent archived recordings of the company panel discussion and presentations, please visit the RAPT Therapeutics website at https://investors.rapt.com/events-and-presentations.

About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.

RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in inflammatory diseases and oncology. Utilizing its proprietary discovery and development engine, the Company is developing highly selective small molecules designed to modulate the critical immune drivers underlying these diseases. RAPT has discovered and advanced two unique drug candidates, RPT193 and FLX475, each targeting C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), for the treatment of inflammation and cancer, respectively. The Company is also pursuing a range of targets that are in the discovery stage of development.

