Pear+Therapeutics%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: PEAR), the leader in developing and commercializing software-based medicines called prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs), today announced the company will participate in Citi’s 17th Annual BioPharma Conference taking place September 7-8 in Boston, Massachusetts. Yuri Maricich, MD, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a panel discussion on Mental Health at 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 7.

Pear will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. Investors interested in meeting with Pear at the conference should contact their Citi representative.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed by clicking here and will be made available in the Investors section of Pear’s website at www.peartherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Pear’s website for up to 30 days following the live presentation.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics, Inc., which is traded on Nasdaq as PEAR, is the parent company of Pear Therapeutics (US), Inc. Pear is the leader in developing and commercializing software-based medicines, called prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs). Pear aims to redefine care through the widespread use of clinically validated software-based therapeutics to provide better outcomes for patients, smarter engagement and tracking tools for clinicians, and cost-effective solutions for payers. Pear has the first end-to-end platform to discover, develop, and deliver PDTs to patients and a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas., including the first three PDTs with disease treatment claims from the FDA. Pear’s product, reSET®, for the treatment of substance use disorder, was the first PDT to receive marketing authorization from the FDA to treat disease. Pear’s second product, reSET-O®, for the treatment of opioid use disorder, was the first PDT to receive Breakthrough Designation. Pear’s third product, Somryst® for the treatment of chronic insomnia, was the first PDT submitted through FDA’s traditional 510(k) pathway while simultaneously reviewed through FDA’s Software Precertification Pilot Program. For more information, visit Pear at www.peartherapeutics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005067/en/