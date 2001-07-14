The Board of Directors of Best Buy Co., Inc. ( NYSE:BBY, Financial) has authorized the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.88 per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable on October 11, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 20, 2022. The company had 225,065,760 shares of common stock issued and outstanding as of July 30, 2022.

