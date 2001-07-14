National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 3:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.nationalvision.com%2Finvestors. The webcast will be archived and available on the website shortly after the event.

About National Vision Holdings, Inc.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. is the second largest optical retail company in the United States (by sales) with more than 1,300 retail stores in 44 states and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the Company operates five retail brands: America%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Contacts+%26amp%3B+Eyeglasses, Eyeglass+World, Vision+Centers inside select Walmart stores, and Vista+Opticals inside Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases, and several e-commerce websites, offering a variety of products and services for customers’ eye care needs.

