Mandiant%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT) today unveiled new details on mWISE%26trade%3B+Conference+2022, which will take place October 18-20 in Washington, D.C., along with a virtual option.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005162/en/

mWISE––Mandiant Worldwide Information Security Exchange––Conference 2022 expands upon the 11-year history of Mandiant Cyber Defense Summit. The inaugural, vendor-neutral conference will bring together the global cyber security community to convert knowledge into collective action in the united fight against persistent and ever-evolving cyber threats. The event will feature 25+ exhibitors showcasing the latest innovations, 70+ breakout sessions curated by an independent program committee, along with pre-conference training delivered by Mandiant Academy.

mWISE Mainstage

mWISE Conference 2022 will deliver dynamic mainstage addresses across three action-packed days. Mainstage speakers include highly regarded cyber security experts and industry leaders from both the public and private sector.

Preview: keynotes & fireside chats

Mandiant CEO Kevin Mandia will deliver opening remarks on the future of industry.

will deliver opening remarks on the future of industry. Jen Easterly , Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), will discuss the importance of operational collaboration between government and industry in cyberspace.

, Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), will discuss the importance of operational collaboration between government and industry in cyberspace. P. W. Singer, New York Times bestselling author and expert on the future of tech and conflict, will speak to the rise of social media manipulation and emergent threats.

Preview: panels

Cyber Intelligence in a Rapidly Changing World: Adam Meyers, Senior Vice President of Intelligence at CrowdStrike, will join Katie Nickels, Director of Intelligence at Red Canary, and John Hultquist , Vice President of Intelligence Analysis at Mandiant, for a discussion on the work of cyber intelligence in a rapidly evolving threat landscape. The panel will be moderated by Chris Bing , Reporter at Thomson Reuters.

Senior Vice President of Intelligence at CrowdStrike, will join Director of Intelligence at Red Canary, and , Vice President of Intelligence Analysis at Mandiant, for a discussion on the work of cyber intelligence in a rapidly evolving threat landscape. The panel will be moderated by , Reporter at Thomson Reuters. Regaining Trust After High-profile Security Incidents: Adam Tice, Chief Information Security Officer at Colonial Pipeline, will be joined by Jason Manar, Chief Information Security Officer at Kaseya, Tim Brown, Chief Information Security Officer at SolarWinds, and Lisa Sotto, Partner at Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, for a panel discussion on regaining trust after high-profile security incidents. Mandiant Senior Vice President and Chief TechnologyOfficer Charles Carmakal will moderate.

mWISE Breakout Tracks

In addition to dynamic mainstage presentations, mWISE Conference 2022 will feature more than 70+sessions, both live and on-demand. Each session falls under one of seven key tracks: intelligence, security engineering, security operations, security threat and exploits, software development security, third party and cyber risk management and sponsor track. Sample industry sessions include:

Maturity Model Assessments – Building Security into Developer Culture: Presented by Mark Roberts , Application Security Evangelist, Ford Motor Company

, Application Security Evangelist, Ford Motor Company Autonomic Approach to SOC – Applying SRE Lessons to Security Operations: Presented by Anton Chuvakin , Head of Solution Strategy, Google Cloud and Iman Ghanizada , Global Head of Autonomic Security Operations, Google Cloud

, Head of Solution Strategy, Google Cloud and , Global Head of Autonomic Security Operations, Google Cloud Supply Chain Risk – Do you Go Deep Enough?: Presented by Erika Voss , Vice President, Security, Capital One Software

, Vice President, Security, Capital One Software On Your Left – How Target Collects and Processes Cyber Threat Intelligence: Presented by Matthew Brady, Director, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Target and Derek Thomas, Principal Engineer, Target

“Cyber attacks don’t happen in silos. Today’s well-organized, global threats demand a collective, global response,” said Sandra Toms, Senior Vice President at Mandiant. “Our goal with the mWISE Conference is to provide a gathering place for the broader cyber security community––from those on the front lines to the C-suite––to share lessons learned, identify new and emerging trends and drive effective change. Because the fight against cybercrime cannot be won alone. Together, we will stay relentless.”

Early bird rates are available through September 9. To learn more about mWISE Conference 2022 and to register for in-person or remote attendance, visit https%3A%2F%2Fmwise.mandiant.com

About Mandiant, Inc.

Since 2004, Mandiant® has been a trusted partner to security-conscious organizations. Effective security is based on the right combination of expertise, intelligence, and adaptive technology, and the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform scales decades of frontline experience and industry-leading threat intelligence to deliver a range of dynamic cyber defense solutions. Mandiant’s approach helps organizations develop more effective and efficient cyber security programs and instills confidence in their readiness to defend against and respond to cyber threats.

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

© 2022 Mandiant, Inc. All rights reserved. Mandiant and mWISE are registered trademarks or trademarks of Mandiant, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005162/en/