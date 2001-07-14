Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat presentation at the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference and a corporate presentation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference.

Management will provide a high-level overview of the company, clinical assets, clinical programs and upcoming catalysts and milestones. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings during both conferences.

Conference: Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference Location: Encore Boston Harbor, Presentation Room 3 Date: Wednesday, September 7 Time: 1:20 pm Pacific Time | 4:20 pm Eastern Time Conference: H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, Kennedy I, 4th Floor Date: Monday, September 12 Time: 12:00 pm Pacific Time | 3:00 pm Eastern Time

Webcast access for both presentations will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.equilliumbio.com%2Finvestors%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx. An archived replay of both conferences will be available for 90 days.

Equillium is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging a deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's pipeline consists of the following novel immunomodulatory assets targeting immuno-inflammatory pathways. Itolizumab, a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the CD6-ALCAM signaling pathway which plays a central role in the modulation of effector T cells, is currently in a Phase 3 study for patients with acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) and is in a Phase 1b study for patients with lupus/lupus nephritis. EQ101, a first-in-class tri-specific cytokine inhibitor that selectively targets IL-2, IL-9, and IL-15, is Phase 2 ready and expected to begin enrolling patients in an alopecia areata study in the second half of 2022. EQ102, a bi-specific cytokine inhibitor that selectively targets IL-15 and IL-21, is ready for clinical development and expected to begin enrolling patients in a Phase 1 study anticipated to include normal healthy volunteers and celiac disease patients, in the second half of 2022.

