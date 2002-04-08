SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The innovative deployment of Paylocity ( PCTY) at Revere Plastics, a plastic injection molding manufacturer with more than 1,200 employees, has been recognized for improving companywide communication, team collaboration, and building company culture. The two companies were honored in research and analyst firm Brandon Hall Group’s 2022 Excellence Awards for the "Best Approach to HCM Innovation" in the Future of Work category. In addition to the joint award with Revere Plastics, Paylocity’s Learning and Development team was honored with five additional awards for various learning programs including those to support Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; Leadership Development; and New Hire Onboarding.



“We are thrilled to be recognized for our innovative partnership with Paylocity to enhance our HCM solution," says Kristi Stuetzer, Vice President of Human Resources at Revere Plastics. “The number one thing we're working on is culture and how we value everyone, wherever they are in the company. Our workforce is in awe of what the Paylocity app can do; they have never had a platform like this before. Our team members use Paylocity to communicate, collaborate, and connect with each other because it’s so easy to do. It's a far cry from where we used to be; it makes me feel good about where we're at now, and I am excited to see how we evolve even more in the future.”

While many legacy HR and payroll vendors focus solely on automating certain HR processes such as payroll and benefits administration, Paylocity has embedded experiences into its HCM platform that enable employees to feel connected to their work, their coworkers, and leaders. For example, Community – Paylocity’s mobile communication, engagement, and collaboration hub – offers intuitive social experiences such as the ability to post announcements or messages, comment, add emojis or GIFs, easily create video recordings, and even publicly recognize peers. These features enable employees – including those who are remote, on-the-go, or without computers or company email – to connect with each other, their teams, and leaders.

Using Paylocity helped Revere Plastics streamline and automate HR processes, enabling the company’s HR team to focus on building a better culture through more consistent communication, greater peer recognition, and improved collection of employee feedback. The Paylocity solution at Revere delivered a 25% reduction in the time to onboard new employees and a 70% reduction in turnover.

Growing Recognition and Momentum

The Brandon Hall Group also honored Paylocity’s Learning and Development team for its internal training curriculum, including:

Best Learning Program that Supports and Promotes Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Best Advance in Leadership Development

Best Unique or Innovative Leadership Program

Best Advance in Creating a Learning Strategy

Best Learning Team



The Brandon Hall Group awards are just the most recent accolades recognizing Paylocity’s efforts to attract and retain the best talent to serve its clients. For the second year in a row, Paylocity received the Top 20 BEST Award from the Association for Talent Development for excellence in employee talent development. Other honors include being named to the Inc. Best-Led Companies list, Fortune 100 Fastest-Growing Companies, and several Best Place to Work awards at both the regional and national level. Forbes has also recognized Paylocity for its workplace culture, naming the company to its annual Best Mid-Size Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, and Best Employers for Women lists in 2022.

“Together, these awards reflect Paylocity’s commitment to building an employee-centric culture, not just for our own teams, but also those of our clients,” said Cheryl Johnson, CHRO of Paylocity. “Our clients achieve terrific results because we complement our software with Paylocity experts who are professionally trained and standing by to ensure they have the support they need.”

