Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) ("Valaris" or the "Company") today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Anton Dibowitz will present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York City on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, beginning at 3:35 pm EDT.

Investor materials to be used during the conference will be available on Valaris’ website at www.valaris.com the morning of the event. A live webcast will be available at the time of the presentation in the "Investors – Events & Presentations" section of the Company’s website www.valaris.com. A replay of the presentation will be available for 180 days following the completion of the conference.

About Valaris Limited

Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) is the industry leader in offshore drilling services across all water depths and geographies. Operating a high-quality rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups, Valaris has experience operating in nearly every major offshore basin. Valaris maintains an unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction, with a focus on technology and innovation. Valaris Limited is a Bermuda exempted company (Bermuda No. 56245). To learn more, visit our website at www.valaris.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830006033/en/

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership