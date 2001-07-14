Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical+event+management (CEM) and national public+warning software solutions, today announced the company is marking three years of proud support for Australia’s largest wildlife rescue organisation, WIRES+%28Wildlife+Information+Rescue+and+Education+Service%29, a non-profit providing rescue and rehabilitation for sick, injured, and orphaned native animals for over 35 years. More than 5,200 WIRES volunteers – across four states in Australia and comprised of ten different wildlife rescue organisations – use Everbridge and its xMatters digital service availability solution to communicate and coordinate wildlife rescues.

Everbridge Marks Three Years of Supporting Australia’s Largest Wildlife Rescue Organisation (Photo: Business Wire)

“The recent severe flooding across Queensland and New South Wales was unprecedented in scale and impact on communities, the environment, and our native wildlife,” said Lucy Clark, Emergency Response Manager for WIRES. “In March alone, WIRES received around 10,000 rescue calls. During this period, Everbridge proved to be invaluable yet again, providing us with the ability to get notifications out to volunteers in affected areas in a timely and efficient manner. We had hundreds of volunteers and key staff in these areas, many of whom were carrying out search and rescue. We were able to quickly create new communications groups to target for rescue notifications, allowing us to reach our primary response teams, maintain regular contact with them, and allocate urgent resources to the flood zones.”

Continued Clark, “Access for rescue teams was extremely difficult in the immediate aftermath, and we needed to focus on 24/7 phone support for people dealing with displaced wildlife in addition to urgent logistical support for our volunteers. Many animals in care needed to be evacuated. Without Everbridge working away in the background, this task would have been impossible. Hundreds of exhausted animals were rescued, including orphaned joeys, wombats and bandicoots, echidnas, and many waterlogged birds. We believe that with our coordinated emergency response efforts and our sophisticated Everbridge software, we provided the best possible outcomes for our precious wildlife. We are so grateful for your support and state-of-the-art technology. Together we can achieve extraordinary things to ensure more animals get the second chance at life in the wild that they deserve.”

WIRES, in partnership with Everbridge, continues to expand its reach. Through this “collaborative rescue” program, volunteers from other animal rescue organisations are incorporated into the Everbridge-WIRES platform, allowing WIRES to instantly broadcast notifications to appropriately trained volunteers, no matter what organisation they are from, getting help to more animals even faster.

“Donating our services to WIRES was an easy decision for us,” said Steve Foster, Everbridge Vice President – Australia, New Zealand & Oceania. “It’s critical that the growing number of WIRES volunteers receive and share the incident information they need to save these animals, many of which are already on Australia’s endangered species list. It is a no-brainer to help enable organisations like WIRES to supplement their skill sets in the same way we assist IT professionals in a business environment.”

In addition to supporting WIRES animal rescue and rehabilitation efforts, Everbridge+powers+the+emergency+alert+system+for+the+entire+country+of+Australia, providing population-wide alerting to inform and protect the continent’s 34 million residents and annual visitors. Globally, more local, state, and national governments deploy the Everbridge Public+Safety solutions than any other provider, offering the ability to reach over two billion residents and visitors in more than 200 countries and territories.

About WIRES

WIRES is Australia’s largest wildlife rescue organisation. WIRES has been rescuing and caring for sick, injured and orphaned native animals for over 35 years, and our mission is to actively rehabilitate and preserve Australian wildlife and inspire others to do the same. WIRES operate a dedicated Wildlife Rescue Office assisting wildlife and the community across Australia 24-hours a day, 365 days a year, providing rescue advice and assistance for over 130,000 animals annually, as well as providing full-time mobile Wildlife Emergency Responders operating across Greater Sydney, South-East Queensland and Tasmania.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks, product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 6,300 customers in 76 countries rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter and Facebook.

