Skechers USA, Inc. (NYSE: SKX), The Comfort Technology Company™ and a global footwear leader, today announced that John Vandemore, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference in New York on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 1:45 p.m. ET.

The audio portion of the fireside chat will be available live and on replay for 90 days on the Company’s website at investors.skechers.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005009/en/