CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place to Work and PEOPLE magazine have named Sprout Social as one of the 2022 PEOPLE Companies that Care . The Companies that Care award is based on over 1 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees. In that survey, 96% of employees said Sprout Social is a great place to work, which is 68% higher than the average U.S. company.

Companies were only considered for the PEOPLE Companies that Care List if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization, and this year marks Sprout Social’s fourth consecutive year as a certified company. With a team of more than 1,000 people worldwide, Sprout is focused on building a sustainable culture where all employees can bring their full selves to work—whether that means supporting a distributed work environment, providing comprehensive parental leave benefits or creating space for team members to connect with like-minded colleagues through Community Resource Groups.

“Our placement on this year’s list is unparalleled compared to the gratitude we feel for our team who made this accomplishment possible,” said Rachael Pfenning, who leads Sprout’s People and Operations teams. “It’s been a rewarding experience to see our team celebrate the changing landscape of distributed work, support one another and continue to do exceptional work as we continue to grow and expand our talent base globally. I am honored to see our team and culture recognized on this highly competitive list.”

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they create a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“Caring isn’t about being ‘nice,’” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s about understanding the real needs of your people, of your community and of the world—and showing up in ways that make a meaningful impact. These companies make that kind of caring for people, and even the environment, part of their daily fabric.”

Sprout Social also ranked #6 on the list of Best Workplaces in Chicago™ this year, and in 2021, on the list of Best Workplaces in Technology™, Parents™ and Millennials™. Learn more about Sprout’s workplace accomplishments here .



About Sprout Social

Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care, commerce and advocacy solutions to more than 33,000 brands and agencies worldwide. Sprout’s unified platform integrates the power of social throughout every aspect of a business and enables social leaders at every level to extract valuable data and insights that drive their business forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About the PEOPLE Companies that Care®

Great Place to Work selected the PEOPLE Companies that Care by gathering and analyzing over 1 million confidential survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey . Read the full methodology . To get on this list next year, start here .

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

