Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), one of the world’s leading energy companies, announced today the launch of the Chevron Exchange Q&A Series, starting with a virtual fireside chat with Chief Financial Officer Pierre Breber on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Chevron will partner with Say Technologies to offer a platform to receive and answer questions from verified retail shareholders.

Breber plans to address a selection of top-voted questions from shareholders related to Chevron’s strategy, business and financial performance. The discussion will be moderated by Devin McDermott, head of North American Integrated Energy Research at Morgan Stanley, and will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT.

Starting today, verified retail Chevron shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions directed to management for response at the event. To submit questions, please visit and register at: https%3A%2F%2Fapp.saytechnologies.com%2Fchevron-exchange-september-2022. The Q&A platform will remain open until 48 hours before the event.

To access the live webcast, visit www.chevron.com%2Finvestors. The meeting replay will also be available on the company website under the “Investors” section.

