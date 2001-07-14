Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT), a leading global technology solutions company, announced that its Board of Directors has approved an 11.5% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.29 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 28, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 14, 2022.

“We are pleased to announce a double digit increase in our quarterly dividend, furthering our commitment to delivering sustainable shareholder returns,” said Avnet Chief Executive Officer Phil Gallagher. “This increase follows strong performance in our 2022 fiscal year and is a reflection of our confidence in our financial position and ability to promote continued growth and value creation for Avnet stakeholders.”

About Avnet

