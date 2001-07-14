Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“EyePoint” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EYPT) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 30, 2022, after market hours, EyePoint disclosed that it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts seeking documents regarding sales practices for its postoperative inflammation treatment, DEXYCU.

On this news, EyePoint’s stock fell as much as 20% during after-hours trading on August 30, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased EyePoint securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

