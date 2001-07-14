Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Kraft Heinz to Participate at 2022 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz”) announced today that Miguel Patricio, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board of Directors; Andre Maciel, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Financial Officer; and Carlos Abrams-Rivera, Executive Vice President and President, North America Zone, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.

The session will begin at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time, and a live webcast will be available at ir.kraftheinzcompany.com. A replay will be accessible after the event on the same website.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2021 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

