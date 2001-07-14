Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that it has been named to the PEOPLE+100+Companies+That+Care list by PEOPLE and Great Place to Work. The list highlights the top U.S. companies that have succeeded in business while also demonstrating outstanding respect, care and concern for their employees, their communities and the environment. The list will also be featured in the Sept. 12 print issue of PEOPLE, which will be available on newsstands nationwide Aug. 31.

“We are honored to again be recognized by PEOPLE and Great Place to Work® as a Company That Cares,” said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. “Our prioritization of our employees and the communities where we live and work is simply the right thing to do for our business. Horizon proudly champions pay equity; diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives; best-in-class benefits and wellness programs all while focusing on making meaningful investments in our communities. The fundamental ability to truly care about our colleagues and the patients we serve is at the core of everything we do at Horizon.”

During the last year, Horizon provided the opportunity for employees to match their donations to eligible nonprofit organizations, up to $1,000; and up to $2,500 for every employee serving on a non-profit board. Horizon also launched the #RAREis Global Advocate Grant to provide 30 $5,000 grants to advocacy groups around the world in support of rare disease initiatives. To combat the crisis in Ukraine, the company worked with Americares and the Irish Red Cross to provide resources, while also delivering thousands in employee donations to the region. Horizon also expanded its commitment to education equity through its Horizon Scholars program, which provides debt-burden relief, mentoring and internships to support 40 economically disadvantaged students and students of color at nine colleges and universities globally.

Horizon was previously named to the PEOPLE Companies That Care list in 2018, 2020 and 2021.

About PEOPLE Companies that Care®

Great Place to Work selected the PEOPLE Companies that Care by gathering and analyzing over 1 million confidential survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

About Horizon

Horizon is a global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: We apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

