3M Co. ( MMM, Financial) is a multinational conglomerate that has operated since 1902, when it was known as Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing. The company is well-known for its research and development laboratory, and leverages its science and technology across multiple product categories.

3M is organized into four business segments: safety and industrial, transportation and electronics, health care and consumer. The safety and industrial segment is the largest of these segments based on sales. Many of the company’s 60,000-plus products reach a wide variety of consumers and end markets. Products include items such as Post-It notes, medical tape, air filters, power tools, automotive parts and lubricants.

The company has been thorugh some rough times due to ongoing litigation and slow growth, leading to valuation multiples that are below its historical averages. With the litigation concerns seemingly priced in already, could 3M represent a value opportunity?

Business overview

The safety and industrial segment of 3M's business includes things like industrial abrasives, finishing for metalworking applications, autobody repair solutions and closure systems as well as personal hygiene products, masking and packaging materials, electrical products, materials for construction and maintenance and structural adhesives and tapes.

The transportation and electronics segment includes advanced ceramic solutions, attachment tapes, films, sound and temperature management for transportation vehicles, premium large format graphic films for advertising and fleet signage, light management films and electronics assembly solutions and packaging and interconnection solutions.

The health care segment includes products such as food safety indicator solutions, health care procedure coding and reimbursement software, skin, wound care and infection prevention products and solutions and dentistry and orthodontia solutions. This segment also includes safety masks that were in high demand during the Covid-19 pandemic. The company has plans to spin off this business in 2023.

The consumer segment includes bandages, braces, supports, consumer respirators, cleaning products for the home, retail abrasives, paint accessories, car care DIY products, picture hanging, consumer air quality solutions and stationery products.

Combat Arms litigation

3M announced on July 26 that its wholly owned subsidiary, Aearo Technologies, would initiate Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. A product developed by the company, Combat Arms earplugs, has faced thousands of claims that the product was ineffective and caused hearing loss and tinnitus.

Under bankruptcy protection, Aearo would indemnify 3M, and 3M would contribute $1 billion to settle Combat Arms claims. 3M is also providing funding for legal expenses and will provide additional funding if required.

On Aug. 26, a U.S. bankruptcy court denied 3M’s bid to block lawsuits through bankruptcy proceedings. 3M plans to appeal the verdict. If the appeal is not successful, the company faces the possibility of jury verdicts from 230,000 personal injury lawsuits. Analysts' estimates for potential liability values are in the $10 billion to $15 billion range in terms of total payouts.

Recent financial results

3M recently reported second-quarter operating results, which showed organic growth of only 1.0%. The company faced sales headwinds from China's Covid-19 lockdowns and the decline in disposable respirators demands as Covid-19 hospitalizations declined significantly from a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share declined 9.8% as the company could not escape the raw material and logistics inflationary pressures.

The company’s balance sheet remains strong with $2.7 billion in cash and marketable securities and total debt of $16.2 billion. 3M’s bond ratings are firmly investment grade, but a $10 billion plus litigation cost may change that.

Valuation

With 2022 consensus EPS estimates of $10.38, 3M sells at a forward price-earnings ratio of just 12. The stock price has retreated approximately 36% from its 52-week highs. Currently the company pays a dividend $5.96, which equates to a dividend yield of approximately 4.71%.

The GuruFocus DCF calculator provides a fair value estimate of approximately $153 per share using $10.38 as the starting EPS with a projected long-term growth rate of 6.0%.

Guru trades

Gurus who have purchased 3M stock recently include Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio). Gurus who have sold or reduced their holdings in 3M stock include Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio) and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio).

Conclusion

3M appears to be undervalued at this time based on future earnings estimates. The potential litigation costs may weigh on the stock for some time, but I believe this has already been priced in. A $10-$15 billion litigation cost would be material for a company with a $71 billion market capitalization. However, for a company that was founded in 1902 and survived many crises, this problem may be relatively short-lived. In addition, the dividend appears to be safe and the current high dividend yield is attractive.