Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is launching an offer to help small businesses get MORE value without any extra cost. In collaboration with Canva and Meta (NASDAQ: META), T-Mobile is giving ALL eligible small business customers Canva Pro on Us through the end of the year, along with $200 of free advertising on Facebook and/or Instagram.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005537/en/

Between labor shortages and inflation, it's no secret that small businesses are under-resourced right now. And marketing efforts have taken a hit. In fact, a recent survey-based study shows that 64% of small businesses lack enough time and resources to focus on marketing1. That’s why the Un-carrier is stepping up to support them with Canva Pro, an online visual communication platform that empowers everyone to create beautiful designs from presentations and social media content, to videos, t-shirts, websites and more!

New or existing customers of Magenta for Business, Business Unlimited Advanced and Business Unlimited Ultimate+ plans with three lines or more can get MORE value from their business plans NOW with:

6 months of Canva Pro

$200 in Facebook/Instagram advertising credits

Scam Shield Premium

Microsoft 365

Mobile hotspot data

AND with T-Mobile’s latest Un-carrier move, Coverage Beyond, free high-speed data in 210+ countries and destinations, AND free in-flight connectivity and streaming all flight long on the biggest U.S. airlines. Secure Wi-Fi is also coming soon, a smart VPN that automatically provides a secure connection on-the-go

With Canva Pro, customers receive exclusive access to MORE design resources. With customizable templates, easy-to-use image and video editing tools and a content planner to schedule and automate posting, Canva Pro can help whip up engaging social posts and marketing materials. And with features like Brand Kits logos, colors, and fonts are grouped together for fast, streamlined creation of designs. Canva Pro also offers full access to Canva's media library of over 100 million visual and audio assets, exclusive brand fonts and 100 GB of cloud storage.

“We recognize how important marketing is in helping businesses get in front of new customers, so combining design and advertising into one offer for small businesses was a no-brainer,” said Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group. “Meta and Canva are two powerhouse forces in design and advertising, and we wanted our small business customers all over the U.S. to get access to the very best. That’s just what the Un-carrier does.”

And with the Un-carrier’s Extended Range 5G covering nearly everyone in the country — 320 million people across 1.8 million square miles — small businesses from rural towns to big cities can take advantage of this offer. Canva Pro plus Facebook Advertising on Us is available today in-store and online for T-Mobile customers on eligible phone plans through the end of the year. For more information on this limited time offer, visit www.t-mobile.com%2Fbusiness%2Foffers%2Ffacebook-ads-on-us.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom %40TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

Facebook Ads: Limited-time offer; subject to change. Qualifying credit, port-in (for new customers), service (3+ lines total) & activation on any postpaid T-Mobile/Sprint small business rate plan required. If you have cancelled voice lines in past 90 days, reactivate them first. $200 credit via Virtual Prepaid Mastercard, which can be used only for advertising on Facebook, Instagram for Facebook, or Instagram; no cash access & expires in 6 months. The Virtual Prepaid Mastercard is issued by Sunrise Banks N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Allow 6-8 weeks from fulfilment of offer requirements. Max 1/account. For accounts up to 20 lines. May not be combined with some offers or discounts. Canva Pro: Limited-time offer; subject to change. Receive 6-months of Canva Pro (valued at $77.94) when you register to receive a code and then redeem the code within 30 days. Offer fulfilled by Canva; requires Canva account. 1 offer per account. After free trial, plan automatically renews at $12.99/month until cancelled. 5G: Capable device required; coverage not available in some areas. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com.

1 https%3A%2F%2Fwww.semrush.com%2Fblog%2Fsmall-business-marketing-challenges%2F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005537/en/