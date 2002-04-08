Frost Radar™ Evaluation Focused on Innovation and Growth as Defining Metrics

Newark, NJ, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- net2phone , a leading cloud communications provider, today announced that it has been identified as a growth and innovation leader by Frost & Sullivan , the business technology consulting firm, and achieved the top quadrant of the Frost RadarTM: Unified Communications as a Service Market in Latin America and the Caribbean, 2022 report.

The Frost Radar™ reports are based on an in-depth analysis of leading industry players built on a 360-degree research methodology. The Frost Radar™ is a proprietary analytical tool to evaluate companies across two key indices: their focus on continuous innovation and their ability to translate their innovations into consistent growth. The Frost Radar™ recognizes industry leaders and provides insights into their innovative offerings, competitive advantages, projected growth rates, and business outlook.

The Frost Radar™ report noted, “Frost & Sullivan regards net2phone as one of the fastest-growing UCaaS providers in the region, holding a top position in terms of market share. The company has built a highly diversified client portfolio… established solid penetration in several industries and a large partner ecosystem, consisting of hundreds of agents and channel partners, providing the capability to sustain a strong growth pipeline.”

Discussing net2phone’s high marks on innovation, Frost & Sullivan’s Information & Communication Technologies Industry Director, Alaa Saayed, noted, “The company continually adds new features into its solutions… and has centralized development teams that collaborate with regional engineers to tailor projects for large customers.”

“It’s always gratifying when a respected voice in our industry like Frost & Sullivan recognizes the value of our innovative solutions and commitment to client service,” said Jonah Fink, President of net2phone. “In this case, I’m particularly pleased that our focus and capabilities align with the strategic growth opportunities Frost & Sullivan identifies in the cloud communications market.”

Fink concluded, “We are very focused on enabling a hybrid and remote workforce, meeting the booming demand for contact-center-as-a-service solutions, and providing collaboration-centric solutions. In each of these three areas, net2phone is well positioned to accelerate its growth across the region.”

About net2phone:

net2phone’s cloud communications and contact center solutions help businesses around the globe succeed through smarter conversations. net2phone is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (: IDT). To learn more, please visit net2phone.com or connect on LinkedIn .

net2phone Media Contact:

Denise D'Arienzo

VP of Marketing & Sales Operations

Email: [email protected]

# # #